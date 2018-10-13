Israeli forces have shot dead dozens of Palestinians after months of mass protests along the Gaza border.
Dozens killed after Gaza border protests
The Israeli military said it opened fire on crowds who breached the security barrier separating Israel and the Palestinian territories and approached an army post.
No Israeli troops were harmed, but at least 140 Palestinians were wounded by live bullets in one of the deadliest days in months.
14,000 Palestinians gathered on the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, burning tires and throwing rocks, firebombs, and grenades at soldiers. That's according to the Israeli military.
Hamas, the de facto governing authority in the Gaza strip, has orchestrated near-weekly protests along the border, pressing for an end to a stifling Israel-Egyptian blockade.
More than 150 Palestinians have been killed since the marches began.