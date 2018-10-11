BREAKING NEWS

Saudi Arabia

Hunt on for 'Saudi 15' following Khashoggi disappearance

Hunt on for 'Saudi 15' following Khashoggi disappearance
US President Donald Trump has added his voice to the international clamour calling for Saudi Arabia to provide answers over the disappearance of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul nine days ago. Trump says he is determined “to get to the bottom” of the case.

Reuters Emily Wither told Good Morning Europe that Turkish authorities were now making swift progress and had identified the 'Saudi 15' who flew into Istanbul shortly before Khashoggi vanished.

