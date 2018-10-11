US President Donald Trump has added his voice to the international clamour calling for Saudi Arabia to provide answers over the disappearance of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Hunt on for 'Saudi 15' following Khashoggi disappearance
Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul nine days ago. Trump says he is determined “to get to the bottom” of the case.
Reuters Emily Wither told Good Morning Europe that Turkish authorities were now making swift progress and had identified the 'Saudi 15' who flew into Istanbul shortly before Khashoggi vanished.