"22 July" is based on the terror attacks of Norwegian far-right extremist Anders Behring Breivik.
"22 July" film concentrates on survivors
The lone wolf terrorist killed a total of 77 people on that day in 2011.
Director Paul Greengrass says, Breivik's arguements seem to be topical today. “America would have a problem using Breivik's words, not his actions, but his words, they'd have no problem and that tells you the story of how politics have changed, that Breivik's arguments now are in the mainstream."
The film concentrates on the survivors in a dramatic reenactment of the aftermath of the attacks.
It focuses on the experiences of the victims, as well as Norway’s path to healing after the attack.