Travellers' tips when the heat is on in China

Travellers' tips when the heat is on in China
Some tips for keeping yourself healthy in China, and back home

"In emergency situations, for example heat stroke or fainting when the weather is very hot like now, or if you catch a cold during the winter, and the symptoms are severe, you can call 120".

"During the summer when it's very hot, people like to drink cold or iced drinks, which is bad for the stomach. So you should avoid this, and drink warm drinks like hot water," says the President of Gulou hospital, Jiawei Geng.

