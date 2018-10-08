Preserved human bodies on show in macabre London exhibition
It seems death's door is in the heart of London. The London Pavilion, 1 Piccadilly Circus, in fact, new home of global "Body Worlds" exhibition.
Created and curated by German anatomist Dr Gunther von Hagens and his wife, Dr Angelina Whalley, "Body Worlds London" features real bodies and body parts that have been donated and preserved using Hagens' 'plastination' technique, which replaces a body's fat and water in cells with plastic to prevent decay.
The couple say the anatomy museum set up over three floors is mean to be educational about the body, focusing on health and well-being. Through exploring the aging process, diet and cholesterol, it hopes to raise awareness of our bodies' needs.