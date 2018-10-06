Watch: Man found guilty on two counts of attempted murder on London Underground

A man in London has been convicted of two counts of attempted murder on the tube (metro).

Paul Crossley, 46, of East London, pushed a 91-year-old man onto the London Underground train tracks and then attempted to push another man off the platform at a separate station.

The incidents on the 27th of April were caught on CCTV and released by British Transport Police.

British Transport Police/ Youtube

The 91-year-old victim was seen walking along the platform when Crossley ran up to him and forcibly shoved him onto the tracks.

He sustained multiple fractures to his pelvis and a serious head wound that required 12 stitches, according to police who added that a member of the public helped pull the victim from the tracks and, in doing so, sustained a burn to his hand from the electrified track.

Earlier in the day, Crossley attempted to push a 23-year-old man onto the tracks as a train was approaching. The victim, however, regained his balance thanks to the help of the public and pushed Crossley back against a wall.

British Transport Police said "thanks to the work of passengers at the station, Crossley was detained and then later arrested by BTP officers at the scene", adding that Crossley told them "I didn’t get much sleep last night."

Crossley pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder on Friday. However, the jury found him guilty.

“We thankfully police a CCTV-rich environment and this evidence has proved invaluable in bringing Crossley to justice. I am pleased that the jury saw fit to find him guilty of two counts of attempted murder," said Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Darren Gough.

Crossley will be sentenced at a later date.