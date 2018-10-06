Israeli forces have killed three Palestinians including a child at a protest on the Israel-Gaza boder.
Israeli soliders kill 12-year-old boy at Gaza protest
Israel says the soldiers were defending themselves against members of the crowd who were throwing grenades and explosives at soldiers.
Gaza's health ministry said a 12-year-old boy was among the dead. At least 126 others were wounded.
At least 195 Palestinians have been killed by gunfire since the weekly border protests began in March.
A Palestinian sniper has killed one Israeli soldier and farmland in Israel has been set alight by kites and balloons flown over the border by kite or balloon.
The protesters want an end to Israeli and Egyptian sanctions and the right of return for Palestinian families driven from their homes on Israel's founding in 1948.