BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

world news

Live

Live: Russia cyber attack claims; FBI deadline; and Nobel Peace Prize

Now Reading:

Live: Russia cyber attack claims; FBI deadline; and Nobel Peace Prize

Live: Russia cyber attack claims; FBI deadline; and Nobel Peace Prize
Text size Aa Aa

Good morning, Europe. Here are the key stories we're following:

Cyber attacks: Russia is accused of being involved in a series of cyber attacks across the globe. Moscow denies the allegations.

Kavanaugh probe: Friday is the deadline US president Donald Trump set the FBI for an investigation into US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Nobel Peace Prize: One of the world's most prestigious awards is revealed on Friday morning. Donald Trump, anyone?

Follow our live news updates, below: