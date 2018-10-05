Good morning, Europe. Here are the key stories we're following:
Live: Russia cyber attack claims; FBI deadline; and Nobel Peace Prize
Cyber attacks: Russia is accused of being involved in a series of cyber attacks across the globe. Moscow denies the allegations.
Kavanaugh probe: Friday is the deadline US president Donald Trump set the FBI for an investigation into US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Nobel Peace Prize: One of the world's most prestigious awards is revealed on Friday morning. Donald Trump, anyone?
Follow our live news updates, below: