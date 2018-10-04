Peru's former President Alberto Fujimori has been taken to hospital after a judge annulled a pardon granted to him last year and ordered his immediate capture and return to prison.
Peru's Fujimori hospitalised after pardon revoked
Fujimori was pardoned in December on health grounds, nine years after being found guilty of having links to a death squad and two massacres.
His lawyer says the 80-year-old will appeal the decision to return him to jail while his daughter called the decision inhuman and unjust.
"It is extremely painful to know that a judge in our country has taken away my father's freedom, stating that because he is not dying, he does not have the right to a humanitarian pardon,"said Keiko Fujimori.
Fujimori is admired by many in Peru for ruthlessly crushing Maoist rebels in the 1990s, ending a conflict that cost tens of thousands of lives.
But his critics say he is a corrupt dictator who was rightfully jailed in 2009, for 25 -years for ordering the killings of innocent peasants.