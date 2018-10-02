Thousands of people have participated in an "Action Day" in Belgium, organized by the unions.
Protests against pension reform in Belgium
Protests against pension reform in Belgium
At rallies across the country, participants protested against the planned pension reform.
The federal government wants to raise the retirement age to 67.
You can't work after the age of fifty in some jobs, this man says. Standing at a production chain, physically it's not tenable.
The unions also claim a raise of pensions.
Paying for higher pensions is a political choice, this woman says. What matters is what is important to society. We believe that people should get a decent pension after having worked their entire lives.
Belgian employers declared, the pension reform was absolutely necessary.