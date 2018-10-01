BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

brussels bureau

The Brief from Brussels: Brexit rhetoric gets harsher

Now Reading:

The Brief from Brussels: Brexit rhetoric gets harsher

The Brief from Brussels: Brexit rhetoric gets harsher
Text size Aa Aa

The UK Foreign Secretary Hunt's comparison of the EU with the Soviet Union has sparked consternation in Brussels.

Also in this edition: an exhibition featuring the Catalan independence referendum one year on - Belgium expects disruptions as trade unions call for a day of action over pension reform - the Eurogroup debates Italy's budget.