The UK Foreign Secretary Hunt's comparison of the EU with the Soviet Union has sparked consternation in Brussels.
The Brief from Brussels: Brexit rhetoric gets harsher
"It is important to note that the Tories sit in the European Parliament along with PiS, the Polish ruling party, who have taken very hostile actions against the independence of the judiciary in their country. These actions leave you wondering whether the Tories see democracy as a priority."Julie Ward British Member of the European Parliament representing the Labour Party
"The British government has hard questions to answer if it believes Orbán’s actions are compatible with British values, let alone European ones."Alex Mayer British Member of the European Parliament representing the Labour Party
"Orbán deliberately tries to portray the Article 7 action as an attack on the Hungarian nation and people when it is actually a judicial process against his corrupt and anti-democratic government. Clearly, when a country has such weak legal process and distorted media it is difficult to claim that the government truly represents the people."Molly Scott Cato Green MEP for South West England and Gibraltar
"America doesn’t need to fear and shun the world to have a distinct identity. It can be proud and confident while also using the structures we have built to rally others to our cause and advance our interests."Daniel B. Shapiro Distinguished Visiting Fellow at the Inst. for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, former U.S. Ambassador to Israel
Also in this edition: an exhibition featuring the Catalan independence referendum one year on - Belgium expects disruptions as trade unions call for a day of action over pension reform - the Eurogroup debates Italy's budget.