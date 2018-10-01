Bolivian women take part in La Paz demo against gender-based violence
Thousands of women took to the streets of the Bolivian capital La Paz on Sunday (September 30) to take part in a run and demonstration against gender-based violence.
From January to August this year, a total of 76 cases of femicide - the killing of a woman because of her gender - were reported in Bolivia, according to the Attorney General's office.
Studies show Latin America is home to 14 of the 25 countries with the world's highest rates of femicide, with 12 women and girls killed daily in the region simply because they are female.
In recent years women have taken to the streets across Latin America to protest gender violence as part of the international "Ni Una Menos" or "Not One Less" campaign.
More No Comment
Indonesia quake and tsunami survivors hope aid will arrive soon
Tens of thousands were left homeless as Indonesian authorities scrambled on Monday (October 1) to get help into quake-hit Sulawesi island as survivors streamed away from their ruined homes and accounts of devastation filtered out of remote areas.