Asia Argento admits having sexual encounter with underage co-star — but disputes accuser's account

Italian actress Asia Argento has admitted she had sex with young actor Jimmy Bennett in 2013. The 43-year-old — who last month denied ever having a sexual relationship with Bennett — said during an Italian TV show interview on Sunday that she "froze" at the time.

The 22-year-old actor gave his account on September 24 on Italian TV, saying, "It turned into her placing her hands on me and following that was when she pushed me onto the bed and took my pants off."