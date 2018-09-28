Powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake rocks Indonesian island

A powerful earthquake rocked the Indonesian island of Sulawesi Friday — the latest in a series of recent quakes that killed nearly 500 people on the in the country last month.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.5 quake was centered at a depth of 6 miles, about 35 miles northeast of the town of Donggala. Earlier Friday, the same area was hit by a magnitude 6.1 earthquake that killed one person, injured 10 and damaged dozens of houses.