Wooden library lures bookworms to village outside Beijing
Every weekend, hundreds of bookworms flock to Liyuan Library in Jiaojiehe village, a book sanctuary surrounded by chestnut, walnut and peach trees whose branches were used to decorate the building.
The lush environment is what first drew architect Li Xiaodong to the village -- the library has a steel and glass base but its facade is cladded with branches and twigs arranged in vertical rows.
Visitors cross a narrow wooden bridge which leads to a bright and airy space, sunlight seeping in through gaps in the uneven wood, a design feature.
More No Comment
A light installation on Cologne Cathedral commemorates WWI
This week, for the first time in its history, Cologne Cathedral will be floodlit with moving images. The light production tells the story of the First World War in moving images and thus reminds of the end of the war 100 years ago in the context of the cathedral pilgrimage.