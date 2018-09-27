BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Wooden library lures bookworms to village outside Beijing

no comment

Wooden library lures bookworms to village outside Beijing

Every weekend, hundreds of bookworms flock to Liyuan Library in Jiaojiehe village, a book sanctuary surrounded by chestnut, walnut and peach trees whose branches were used to decorate the building.

The lush environment is what first drew architect Li Xiaodong to the village -- the library has a steel and glass base but its facade is cladded with branches and twigs arranged in vertical rows.

Visitors cross a narrow wooden bridge which leads to a bright and airy space, sunlight seeping in through gaps in the uneven wood, a design feature.

More No Comment