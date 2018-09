2018 World Judo Championships: Japan beats France to win gold, bronze for unified Korea and Russia

On the final day of the 2018 World Judo Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, Japan’s fans were out in force to watch their heroes attempt to defend their World team title.

Heads of State in attendance: IJF President Marius Vizer (far left) was joined by the President of the Russian Federation and IJF Honorary President Vladimir Putin (centre-right) and by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev (far right) and the President of Mongolia and President of the Mongolian Judo Association Khaltmaa Battulga

And with three heads of state watching on, including the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in attendance on day 8 of the World Judo Championships, Japan looked unbeatable.

In the first semi-final Japan routed the unified Korean team 4-0, while in the second semi-final France surged past Russia 4-1. In the first bronze medal contest Russia outfought Azerbaijan to win 4-1, while in the second bronze medal contest the unified Korean team whitewashed Germany 4-0.