Prague's famous 600-year-old Astronomical clock is expected to be up and running again this week after its first facelift since the Second World War.
Prague's famous Astronomical clock returns after major repair works
The clocktower in the Old Town City Hall is a popular tourist attraction, who flock to see the rotating 12 apostles that appear at the top of every hour.
It was heavily damaged in the latter part of WWII and some of the repair work done at the time had not been carried out correctly, something authorities have put right this year.