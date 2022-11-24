Russia unleashed a new missile onslaught on Ukraine's battered energy grid Wednesday, robbing cities of power, water and public transport services, compounding the hardship of winter for millions.

The aerial mauling of power supplies also took nuclear plants and internet links offline.

Euronews International Correspondent Anelise Borges was in Odesa as residents braced for a dark and cold night, "across Ukraine, cities have been plunged into total darkness this Wednesday evening."

"After Russian strikes hit critical infrastructure affecting power distribution in the capital, Kyiv, in the western city of Lviv, in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, and also here in the southern port city of Odesa," she said.

"Three power stations have been disconnected from the nationwide network spelling even more difficulties ahead for millions of civilians stuck in affected areas.

"In the city of Kherson, recently recaptured by Ukrainian troops, we witnessed today a mixture of relief and happiness, but also apprehension, fear, and even hunger.

"After months of Russian occupation, civilians there are now completely dependent on humanitarian aid to survive" she added.

Late Wednesday and well after dark, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office said that Kyiv and over a dozen regions, including Lviv and Odesa in the south, had been reconnected to the power grid.

However, in Kyiv, a city of 3 million, the administration said water and heating would only return to residential buildings on Thursday morning.

Ukrainian officials believe Russian President Vladimir Putin is hoping that the misery of unheated and unlit homes in the cold and dark will turn public opinion against a continuation of the war — but say it’s instead strengthening Ukrainian resolve.

To watch the full report click on the video above.