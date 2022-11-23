English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
This content is not available in your region
world news

War in Ukraine: Moscow reportedly depleted significant amount of its high-precision missiles

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews
Euronews correspondent Sasha Vakulina.
Euronews correspondent Sasha Vakulina.   -   Copyright  Euronews

Russian forces have reportedly depleted a significant amount of their high-precision missiles, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

However, it added that Moscow will likely still be able to attack critical infrastructure in Ukraine.

The ISW had previously assessed that Russia is becoming increasingly dependent on Iran for the provision of high-precision weapons systems, including uncrewed aerial vehicles.

In its latest intelligence update, the UK’s defence ministry said that Russia can most likely get drones from overseas more rapidly than it can manufacture cruise missiles domestically.  

Watch our report in the video player above to learn more.