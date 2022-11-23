Russian forces have reportedly depleted a significant amount of their high-precision missiles, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

However, it added that Moscow will likely still be able to attack critical infrastructure in Ukraine.

The ISW had previously assessed that Russia is becoming increasingly dependent on Iran for the provision of high-precision weapons systems, including uncrewed aerial vehicles.

In its latest intelligence update, the UK’s defence ministry said that Russia can most likely get drones from overseas more rapidly than it can manufacture cruise missiles domestically.

