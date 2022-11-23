Fresh missile strikes on Ukraine's capital Kyiv have hit an "infrastructure" site, according to mayor Vitali Klitschko.

A series of explosions were heard in the city and several other areas of the country on Wednesday afternoon.

Ukraine's military has claimed that at least one person was killed in the strikes. The claims could be immediately verified.

"One of the capital's infrastructures was hit. Stay in shelters," Klitschko wrote on Telegram after anti-aircraft sirens were heard in the city.

"Several other explosions in various neighbourhoods," he added. "Rescue services and doctors are on their way to the affected places."

Authorities in Lviv, western Ukraine, reported that the "whole city" was without electricity after fresh Russian rocket attacks.

"There may be interruptions in water supply," mayor Andriy Sadovy added on Telegram.

Moldova had also suffered "massive power outages" on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said.

"As a result of Russia's bombing of Ukraine's energy system over the past hour, we have massive power outages throughout the country," Spinu wrote on Facebook.

Russia has repeatedly fired on Ukraine's infrastructure in recent weeks, leaving up to 10 million people without electricity, but has denied hitting civilian targets.

The latest reported strikes come after three people -- including a newborn baby -- were allegedly killed by Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Moscow of "terror" and "murder".

"Russia must be isolated at all levels and held accountable in order to put an end to its long-standing terrorist policy in Ukraine and throughout the world," he said on Wednesday.

The European Parliament voted to declare Russia a "state sponsor of terrorism," nine months after the invasion began on February 24.