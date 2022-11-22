Kyiv has been offering people in the recently liberated city of Kherson aid in getting to regions with better infrastructure as well as free accommodation.

The area is still mostly without electricity and running water.

And along the Dnipro River’s eastern bank, Moscow has continued to strengthen their defences deep inside Russian-occupied territory.

From this position, they have been attacking Ukrainian positions and shelling liberated areas, including Kherson.

