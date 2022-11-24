Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the UN Security Council to pressure Russia into ceasing its air strikes targeting his country's critical infrastructure.

It follows Russia's latest attack on Ukraine's battered energy grid, robbing millions of power and water. Civilians have also died in these missile strikes.

Zelenskyy urged the council to back a resolution condemning "any form of energy terror" - but with Russia's veto, it is unlikely to prove effective.

"Energy terror is comparable to the use of weapons of mass destruction. When we have the temperature below zero, and scores of millions of people without energy supplies, without heating, without water, this is an obvious crime against humanity," said the Ukrainian President via video call.

The US accused Russia's President Vladimir Putin of "clearly weaponising winter to inflict immense suffering on the Ukrainian people."

Russia's ambassador rejected what he called "reckless threats and ultimatums" by Ukraine and its supporters in the West.

Meanwhile, the European Parliament has responded to the plight of Ukrainians.

Its president Roberta Metsola has launched a 'Generators of Hope' initiative.

The campaign calls on European cities to donate power generators and transformers to help Ukrainians get through the harsh winter ahead.

Ukrainian officials believe Vladimir Putin is hoping the misery of power cuts and unheated will lower support for continuing the war.