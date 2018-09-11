BREAKING NEWS

Ancient Roman coins found in Como dig

Around 300 Ancient Roman-era gold coins have been found during excavations in Como, Italy.

The coins are believed to date from 474 BC and each weighs about four grams.

They were minted in the period of emperors Honorius, Valentinian III, Leo I and Libius Severus.

