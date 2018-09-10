White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders says President Trump has received a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un seeking a second meeting.
North Korea's Kim seeks second meeting with President Trump
Sanders described the letter as "warm" and "positive" and that the White House wanted the meeting to take place.
She told reporters that a military parade in Pyongyang on Sunday was a sign of progress in talks on denuclearization as it did not feature any long-range nuclear missiles.
There is no indication of when or where any second encounter between the two leaders would take place.