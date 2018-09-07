Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:
Live: Presidential frontrunner stabbed, Twitter bans Alex Jones, Mexico's mass graves
Frontrunner stabbed: A leading Brazilian presidential candidate has been stabbed at a campaign rally in the south-eastern state of Minas Gerais.
Twitter bans Alex Jones: The social media giant permanently banned right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his "Infowars" show for abusive behaviour.
Mexico's mass graves: Mexican investigators said Thursday they have found 166 skulls in clandestine mass burial pits in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz.
Brazil elections: Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Celso de Mello on Thursday rejected a motion to maintain jailed former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's bid to run for president, court documents seen by Reuters showed.
Hollywood mourns Boogie Nights star: American film and television star, Burt Reynolds, has died age 82, according to his agent Todd Eisner.