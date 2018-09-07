BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

brussels bureau

Kosovo-Serbia: Land swap deal 'not on the table'

Now Reading:

Kosovo-Serbia: Land swap deal 'not on the table'

Kosovo-Serbia: Land swap deal 'not on the table'
Text size Aa Aa

The aim was to get Kosovo and Serbia on the road to resolving their differences. But the presidents have abruptly called off a face to face meeting in Brussels,

Quashing hopes of a deal over a land swap, which could help both Kosovo and Serbia move towards EU membership.

"We are not talking about partition or new borders. For me its a little bit risky," Behgjet Pacolli, Foreign Minister of Kosovo, told reporters, adding: "It's not on the table."

The talks had been brokered by the EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.

The failure for the two presidents to meet in person is a sign of a backlash in both Kosovo and Serbia to the land swap proposal.

Mogherini has admitted "difficulties remain."