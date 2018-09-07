Citizen of nowhere? Taking the citizenship test

Do you know where raclette comes from?

This was one of the questions that floored David Lewis, a Briton who had lived in Switzerland for most of his life, when he took the citizenship test in his adoptive country.

Raclette comes from the French-speaking canton of Valais, but even with an encyclopaedic knowledge of the origins of Swiss cheese, potential new citizens have a high chance of failing the notoriously tough tests. This month a Muslim couple failed the test for refusing to shake hands with members of the opposite sex on their interview panel.

Back in 2017, Funda Yilmaz, born in Switzerland to Turkish parents, failed her citizenship test despite having lived in the country for her entire life. The reasons given? Amongst other things, she did not appear to know enough about how to recycle oil and shopped at Aldi. In the same year, Dutch woman Nancy Holten, who had lived in Switzerland since the age of eight, was turned down because she had previously campaigned against cowbells and objected to hunting and piglet racing. Back in 2016, a Kosovan family was denied citizenship apparently because its members wore tracksuits around town.

The awarding of Swiss citizenship requires agreement by the confederation, canton and the commune where the candidate resides, and it is at this most local level, where panels of residents conduct questioning, that most of the controversy over the citizenship tests arises.