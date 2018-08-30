Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:
Live updates: Far-right leak; UK-France 'scallop wars'; and Trump criticises China
Far-right leak: Germany is investigating who leaked the arrest warrant against an Iraqi suspect following a fatal stabbing in Chemnitz. It triggered days of anti-foreigner protests in the eastern German city.
'Scallop wars': Theresa May has called for an "amicable solution" to the row between French and British fisherman over scallops.
Trump criticises China: Donald Trump has hit out at China for undermining denuclearisation efforts in North Korea by providing the country with “considerable aid”.
