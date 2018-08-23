Live: Italy lets in child migrants, US-China trade war, Brexit plans published

Migrant crisis: Italy's prime minister has allowed all child migrants on a coastguard ship that docked in the port of Catania on Monday into Italy. It's a climbdown by the anti-immigrant government in Rome which previously said none of the 177 migrants would be allowed to set foot on Italian soil.

Trade war: The United States is due to activate additional tariffs on $16 billion (€13.8 billion) worth of Chinese goods. Beijing has said it will retaliate in kind.

Deal or no deal: The UK government is to publish contingency plans in the event where Britain crashes out of the EU without an agreement, while Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab will address industry concerns in a speech.

Follow our updates here: