Glamping has become hugely popular in Russia in recent years but it's not exactly glamping as the rest of Europe knows it.
Glamping with a difference in Moscow
The glamping trend originated in northern Europe and from America, where travelers seek direct contact with nature with all the comfort of home.
But instead of looking out onto beautiful countryside this glamorous tent is on top of Aviapark shopping mall in Moscow.
The mall is offering a tent to vistors for just seven euros a night for a trial ten day period.
And for that you get plenty of soft furnishings and some astro turf should you be missing the countryside.