Greece has officially exited its thirdbail out, but although the official years of austerity have ended, the impact on childen and families has been severe and is very much ongoing.
The legacy of austerity on Greece
Although Greece is now a self-financing country again and will no longer receive regular financial aid from the European Union, the effects of the economy shrinking by a quarter and the forced implementation of austerity measures have left a long shadow.
Restrictive budget rules will remain in place for the next decade.