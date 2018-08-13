A German start-up is in the final stages of developing a charging system for an all-electric vehicle with solar panels to top up the battery as you drive.
Solar panel car to go on sale in 2019
Sono motors say the Sion car, can be charged from conventional power outlets, solar power, or other Sions.
The vehicle has 330 solar cells integrated onto the hood, side doors, and roof. That means that you can charge it while you drive.
One downside will be that the Sion will only come in one colour - black. That's so that the solar panels work.
The Sion will go on sale in the second half of 2019 and already has around 5,000 orders. It will cost around €16,000 euros without the battery which can be bought for an extra €4,000 euros.