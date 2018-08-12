Japanese police and volunteers stepped up their their search for a 36-year-old French women who went missing two weeks ago.
Japan police step up search for missing French woman
Tiphaine Veron has not been seen after leaving her lodging in Nikko, a popular tourist destination north of Tokyo.
More than 60 personnel were deployed after the police received new information from a male tourist saying he crossed paths with a casually-dressed foreign woman, who was walking by herself on a path on Mount Nakimushi, about 1000m above sea level.
The search, which involves helicopters, police dogs and drones, is being conducted in the area near Kanmangafuchi, known as a scenic spot.
Damien Veron, Tiphaine's brother, said: "We will continue to fight to find her. We want to bring her back to France with us no matter what. We don't want to carry on living in uncertainty, without knowing."
Veron, who has epilepsy, had planned to visit temples and gardens, but her exact itinerary was unknown.