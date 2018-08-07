Tech giants remove Infowars content from its platforms in domino move | The Cube

The Infowars website and radio show have been criticised for their comments numerous times, most notably when Jones, the host, said the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax.

Major tech and social media companies such as Apple, Facebook, YouTube, and Spotify have made historic moves in the last week after removing content from their platforms related to US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his right wing Infowars network.

The synchronised move on the companies' part to ban Jones and Infowars content came after recent violations of community standards, including posting "hate speech that attacks or dehumanizes others," Facebook said in a statement.

Statements made by Apple and YouTube echoed this sentiment.

An unexpected company to join the banning list is adult website YouPorn. In a statement tweeted by Buzzfeed News' Charlie Warzel, YouPorn Vice President Charlie Hughes said it is "joining in solidarity" with Facebook, YouTube, and Spotify "and is banning [Jones'] content as well."

Why now?

Social media platforms have received questions in the past about why they allow Jones and Infowars to continue posting content to their platforms. In July 2018, CNN's Oliver Darcy asked Facebook this directly, to which Facebook replied that "banning these pages would be contrary to the basic principles of free speech".

We see Pages on both the left and the right pumping out what they consider opinion or analysis – but others call fake news. We believe banning these Pages would be contrary to the basic principles of free speech. — Facebook (@facebook) July 12, 2018

With Facebook now taking a different stance on the matter, Jones took to Twitter to claim he was a victim of censorship.

We've been banned completely on Facebook, Apple, & Spotify.



What conservative news outlet will be next? ?



The one platform that they CAN'T ban and will ALWAYS have our live streams is https://t.co/OQtch0tDED ✊



‼️ Spread the links to help #Infowars fight #Censorship ‼️ — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) August 6, 2018

Understand this: The censorship of Infowars just vindicates everything we’ve been saying. Now, who will stand against Tyranny and who will stand for free speech? We’re all Alex Jones now. — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) August 6, 2018

Jones and Infowars Twitter accounts remain active. Twitter has not commented.

Gab.ai, a social network popular with the far right, tweeted in response to the bans, saying Jones' content could still be found on its platform, "where free speech comes first".

Alex Jones Can Be Found On Gab, Where Free Speech Comes First https://t.co/QjfK5M7y9U — Gab.ai (@getongab) August 6, 2018

Reactions to the move

Across social media, reactions to the bans have been mixed.

Documentary filmmaker Rebecca Morgan supported the ban and expressed surprise that it hadn't happened sooner.

The fact that Alex Jones wasn't shut down after saying Sandy Hook was a hoax will forever baffle me. And though Apple shut him down today, InfoWars is still hosted on other platforms.



The First Amendment should not protect conspirators. Their conspiracies hurt people. — Rebecca Morgan (@itsmebeccam) August 7, 2018

However, other social media users said censorship of content was not the answer.

Facebook, Apple, and YouTube with a coordinated attack to take down #Infowars.



If you don’t like Alex Jones, beat him with arguments and evidence, not censorship. If he’s as crazy as you say, it should be easy, right?#FreeInfoWars — Eric Dykstra (@Eric_Dykstra) August 6, 2018

Some users suggested theories of their own, questioning the companies' motives for banning the accounts.

Human rights activist Ajamu Bakara said those celebrating the ban were "politically naive."

The politically naïve are celebrating that powerful private telecommunication companies that have privatized & monetize speech decided people are too stupid to think for themselves & banned Alex Jones & Info wars. They don't care about Jones. But they do care about the left. — Ajamu Baraka (@ajamubaraka) August 6, 2018

