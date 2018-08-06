France heatwave - Health officials call for 'Vigilance'

France has put sixty-seven departments across the country on Orange Alert as Europe's heatwave rages on.

Nuclear power plants have been shut down as higher than normal river temperatures mean they are unable to cool reactors down. The Health Minister, Agnes Buzyn has called for “utmost vigilance” as the heat takes its toll on young children - and warnings from the weather office say that for France, the worst is yet to come.

The country – which saw over 14,000 deaths in the heatwave of 2003 has been hoping for the best but preparing for problems.

Euronews correspondent Anelise Borges is in Paris where temperatures are predicted to reach 39 degrees Celsius.