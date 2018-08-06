Helsinki shoppers sleep in air conditioned supermarket aisles to escape heatwave | The Cube

A hundred lucky people in Finland spent the night in the aisles of their local air-conditioned supermarket on Saturday in a temporary escape from Europe's ongoing heatwave.

K-Supermarket confirmed in a Facebook post on Wednesday that its Helsinki branch would open its doors for one night only to give respite from soaring temperatures. The chosen few just needed to arrive at the store before it closed for the day with their sleeping essentials.

People were happy and excited

Euronews talked to a spokesperson for the K-Supermarket branch in Helsinki, who said the evening was a success.

"People came at about 10 pm, chose their favourite place and settled down. Then we had an evening snack and some goodies and refreshments and a raffle."

"Everything went so great: people were happy and excited, and the atmosphere was warm and cosy."

"I'd definitely do this again next year!"

The supermarket sent Euronews some photos from the evening. The following photos show bedding customers laid in the aisles of the store.

K-supermarket Pohjois-Haaga

"I can only be grateful"

K-Group, the store's parent company, also captured footage from the event. This video shows customers bedding down for the night on Saturday.

It seems the customers involved in the sleepover were just as pleased as their hosts. Merja Eklund posted a comment to the supermarket on Facebook, saying she had been pampered with not only air conditioning but with gifts, a raffle, an evening meal, and good company.

"I can only be grateful," she wrote.

Other customers posted from Saturday night, thanking K-Supermarket for their hospitality, and saying they had experienced a good night's sleep.

