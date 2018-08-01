Video: Anniversary reconstruction of WW2 Warsaw uprising in Budapest

Battle scenes from the World War II Warsaw Uprising took place in the centre of Budapest on the anniversary of fighting

The video shows Polish and Hungarian historical reconstruction groups portraying several symbolic scenes.

The Director of the Polish Institute in Budapest, Joanna Urbanska told Euronews that in running the event on the 74th anniversary of the Uprising, the organisers hope to prepare for the 75th.

"It may be surprising that we are celebrating this year's round of celebrations this year, but it can be considered to be the rehearsal for the milestone anniversary," she said.

Poland and Hungary traditionally had common enemies in history: from German, Habsburg and Russian empires that endangered - or outright abolished - their independence. Both countries have a saying approximating to: Polish and Hungarian, two brothers.

Hungary was an ally of Germany in WW2 and Hungarian troops were present around Warsaw during the uprising but Hungary was by then already preparing to break ties with Germany, and its troops established a corridor for the Polish to bring in reinforcements and supplies.

With both countries' governments being criticised in the EU for weakening democratic values and strongly opposing migration, they consider each other natural allies and aim to strengthen cultural ties.