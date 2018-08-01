Sweden's Crown Jewels stolen in dramatic heist | The Cube

Swedish police are on the hunt for two suspects who stole a collection of priceless crown jewels from a cathedral located west of Stockholm, the police department confirmed in a statement yesterday.

Strangnas Cathedral, where the jewels were located, said in a statement that two crowns belonging to 17th Century monarchs Karl IX and his wife Kristina, and a royal orb were taken from locked and alarm-activated displays that were open to visitors.

The stolen artifacts can be seen below: