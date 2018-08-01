Facebook closes dozens of pages in fight against 'coordinated inauthentic behaviour' | The Cube

Facebook has taken steps to combat what it says is "coordinated inauthentic behaviour" after it removed more than two dozen pages, the social networking site confirmed in a statement last night.

"This kind of behaviour is not allowed on Facebook because we don't want people or organisations creating networks of accounts to mislead others about who they are, or what they're doing," the statement said. It is believed that the now-removed accounts were set up to exacerbate political tensions in the lead-up to the US midterm elections later this year.