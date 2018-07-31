Greece: Sea searches continue

After more than a week of the Greece fires at Mati, the search and rescue continues in the sea.

Many people fled towards the water as the flames quickly engulfed the area. But some didn't make it.

Euronews went on board a dinghy to see rescue efforts. Fay Doulgkeri Euronews says, "Volunteer divers have been operating on the scene since day 1 (of the fires). They offer their services voluntarily. They have the tragic duty to recover bodies from the sea".

The twenty-five expert volunteers have experience from the 2015 migrant crisis at Lesbos when thousands of migrants tried to reach Europe via Greece.

Mania Bikof is a member of "Lifeguard Hellas" and says, "Lifeguards dive for 5-7 hours per day into the water. We're looking for missing people. Today as you can see, Alexis Alexiou helps us with a special drone he owns for underwater search operations. We do everything in our power to offer at least some peace to the families searching for their loved ones, by finding the bodies of their relatives or friends. We really try hard to accomplish our mission".

According to local authorities, eight bodies have been recovered from the sea so far after that tragic day on the July 23rd.