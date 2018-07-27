State of the Union: Deadly wildfires hit Greece and JC goes to DC

In this edition of State of the Union: the EU steps in to help Greece as it’s hit by deadly wildfires; EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker keeps his cool during a meeting with Donald Trump in Washington, coming away with an agreement to tackle the transatlantic trade dispute; British PM Theresa May tries to calm Britons, as they hear about government plans to stockpile food and medicines in case of a hard Brexit; and angry Ryanair cabin crew go on strike in Belgium and elsewhere in Europe over working conditions. Click on the video above to watch the programme.