Germany toughens approach on migrants as EU struggles for unity

In this edition of Insiders Euronews examines how migration continues to top the European agenda and exposes Europe’s fault lines, even if a deal was reached in late June to toughen border controls and beef up repatriation procedures of migrants non-eligible for asylum.

Italy recently joined the bandwagon of restrictive immigration policies typically enforced by Eastern European countries. More surprisingly, departing from its open-arm migration policy, Germany is also changing tack.