Best job in the world? Maker of Nutella, Ferrero Rocher in search of tasters

Italian confectionery group Ferrero is on the hunt for 60 aspiring tasters to try out cocoa, hazelnut powder and other semi-finished sweet products.

An advert for the role was posted to the Open Job Metis website on behalf of Soremartec Italia srl, the Ferrero research and development company.

“We are searching for 60 sensory judges for tasting activities of confectionary products,” the advert says.

Open Job Metis

Ideal candidates for the role are described as "people who would like to learn how to taste cocoa, hazelnut powder and other semi-finished sweet products.”

Chosen candidates will be required to attend a three-month paid training course starting in September, which the advert says will seek to “educate the sense of smell and taste and improve the ability to express in words what they perceive with the tasting of semi-finished products.”

At the end of the course, successful candidates will be hired with a four-hour-a-week contract at Alba, Ferrero’s headquarter in northern Italy.

Last year, Mondelez International, the firm behind Oreo cookies and Cadbury chocolate, launched its own advert for tasters to try out its chocolate snacks and drinks.