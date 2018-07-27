BREAKING NEWS

Business

Amazon.com Inc: Q2 profit of €2.14 billion

Amazon.com Inc reported a second-quarter profit of €2.14 billion ($2.5 billion) - its largest ever

It's thanks to the retailer's younger, higher-earning businesses, including cloud computing and advertising.

The Seatle based company says it expects an operating profit between €1.2 billion ($1.4 billion) and €2 billion ($2.4 billion).

That's up from €297 million ($347 million) made a year earlier.

It was the first mover in the business of selling data storage and computing power in the cloud, a bet that continues to reap.

rewards and give it the leeway to invest in grand projects.