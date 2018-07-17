Spanish Amazon workers have begun a three-day strike during Amazon's "Prime Day".
Amazon workers strike
The event is an annual promotion day on its site offering a range of deals making it even bigger than Black Frida.
But this year workers across Europe are striking to demand better working conditions.
Staff say exhaustion, dehydration and injuries at the workplace occur all too often.
The strike is taking place in Germany, Spain and Poland.
Amazon denies the accusations.