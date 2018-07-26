What does the summer heatwave look like across Europe?

As much of Europe grapples with record-high temperatures, Euronews takes a look at how this year's heatwave has affected countries across the region.

United Kingdom

Forecasters predict record temperature of 38.5 degrees could be broken as London is under a "high" pollution alert for the second time this year. Some trains have been ordered to slow down because of fears the heat will weaken tracks.

England is also expected to experience thunderstorms and hail showers on Friday with the risk of flash flooding.

Fire crews are asking people to operate with caution when enjoying barbecues and other outdoor activities as "reckless" behaviour could start a fire.

Russia

Most of the European part of the country enjoys a “continental climate” with cold winters and hot summers. This summer, temperatures in Moscow have not exceeded 30C.

Spain

The first half of the summer has been far from normal with cold and extremely wet weather due to blocking anticyclones — used to describe an atmospheric circulation situation in which the normal position of the air masses in a region is reversed.

The effect means extreme heat in continental Europe and progressive cooler temperatures in the Mediterranean Sea, causing the Iberian Peninsula to have lower-than-normal temperatures.

Hungary

Hungary has seen a cold and rainy summer with impressive storms.

There have been some days where the maximum temperature reached 30C but it didn’t exceed more than two days in a row. Thursday saw the first ‘heat alert’ of the season for some parts of Hungary.

The Eastern European country usually has less rain and more sunshine this time of year.

Germany

Germany's heat wave is supposed to reach its peak this Friday at 39C but temperatures are not expected to break 2015’s record.

German farmers estimated the damage to crops could reach €1.4 billion because of the heat. More animals will have to be killed as there isn’t enough food for them to eat.

Italy

In Italy, fire brigades are busy trying to prevent wildfires across the country.

However, even if the temperatures are high, they aren't out of the ordinary for this time of year.

France

Eighteen French departments were placed under orange alert due to the extreme heat on Thursday.

Temperatures are higher than 30C in those departments with the heat expected to reach at a maximum of 37C on Friday.

Fire brigades have prepared themselves for wildfires that threaten the southern parts of the country.