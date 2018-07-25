Trump and Juncker deliver statement on trade

The American President and the President of the European Union Commission appear to be on friendly terms at the White House.

Jean-Claude Juncker and President Trump were optimistic as they both expressed a desire to cut tariffs and ease trade tensions.

"Over the years the United States has been losing hundreds of billions of dollars with the European Union and we just want it to be a level playing field for our farmers, for our manufacturers, for everybody and we also want a big beneficiary, frankly, to be the European Union. So we think it can be good for everybody and that's why we're here to discuss,” said Trump.

While Juncker said: "We are close partners, allies not enemies. We have to work together. We are representing half of the world's trade. One trillion dollars is the trade figure between us so I think we have to talk to each other and that's what are we do here today."

Trade experts express hope that this meeting will help stave off Trump’s plans for a 25% U.S. tariff on imported cars and parts and start a process for U.S. allies to begin reducing automotive tariffs.