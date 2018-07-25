Chocolate giant Nestle has today lost a long-running bid to trademark the shape of its four-fingered Kit Kat.
Top EU court rejects Nestle's bid to trademark the shape of its four-fingered Kit Kat
The European Court of Justice dismissed an appeal from the Swiss firm asking for an earlier court decision against them to be reversed.
Rival Mondelez International, which sells a similarly-shaped chocolate bar, has been challenging Nestle's claim the Kit Kat shape should be protected.