Families launch social media appeals for missing loved ones in Greece | The Cube

As the number of dead in Greece's wildfires continues to rise, the friends and relatives of missing loved ones are doing all they can to appeal for information.

In the past 24 hours, a website featuring the faces of some of those believed to be missing has appeared online. The website, which was started by a Greek cybersecurity company, is an unofficial list of missing people in the fires, in addition to the official Greek Fire Brigade's list.

Στα hashtags, #MissingPeope, #Πυρκαγια , #Μάτι και #Ραφηνα συγκεντρώνουμε τις δικές σας δημοσιεύσεις και τις αναρτούμε στην σχετική πλατφόρμα συγκεντρώνοντας φωτογραφίες για την δημοσιοποιήση τους.



Ευχόμαστε σε όλους καλή δύναμη..https://t.co/ngw9MOYzfL — Audax Cybersecurity (@AudaxCyber) July 24, 2018

The company encouraged social media users to send in details and to also use the hashtags #MissingPeople and others related to the fire when posting about missing loved ones on social media. The company then adds the details from these posts to its open database.