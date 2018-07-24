BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Now Reading:

In pictures: Greece's deadly wildfires

In pictures: Greece's deadly wildfires

In pictures: Greece's deadly wildfires

Text size Aa Aa

Scores of people have died in wildfires that broke out east of Greece's capital Athens.

The blazes, the most deadly for more than a decade, broke out in Mati on Monday afternoon.

A firefighter wearing protective gear in Rafina, east of Athens.

Locals, soldiers and firefighters carry a hose as wildfires burn in Rafina, near Athens.

A man looks on as soldiers and firefighters battle wildfires in Rafina, near Athens.

A house burns as a wildfire rages at the village of Mati, near Athens.

A man looks at the flames as a wildfire burns in the town of Rafina, near Athens.

Looking down on the wildfires in Rafina.

A woman reacts as she tries to find her dog, following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens

Burned cars in the village of Mati.

People look inside a burnt car following a wildfire at the village of Mati.

More about

Comments